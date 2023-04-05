After Dealing With A Lot Of Family Conflict, He’s Deciding To Only Invite His Dad To His Engagement Party And Not His Mom

It’s always a shame when family drama gets in the way of wedding planning.

While some people feel obligated to invite immediate family members no matter what, others choose to keep their wedding guest list filled with the people they’re closest with, even if that means keeping certain family members off of it.

After dealing with a lot of family conflict, one man has decided to only invite his dad to his upcoming engagement party and not his mom.

He’s 27-years-old and is preparing to propose to his girlfriend of two years named Madi.

For the last two years, he’s dealt with a lot of family drama involving his mom and two sisters. Ironically, a lot of their issues have come from wedding drama.

His older sister Bella first got married back in 2019.

“I liked the guy, and we became decent friends when I was a groomsman,” he explained.

“I live halfway across the country, so traveling back is tough, and I only do it for big events. I was heavily involved in my sister’s first wedding.”

He was more than happy to travel so far to celebrate his sister’s marriage. But not long after, Bella cheated on her husband and quickly got engaged to the man she cheated on him with.

