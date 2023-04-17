After Going Out To Eat, She Was Shocked To See A Charge For Employee Health Benefits On Her Receipt

A 25-year-old woman was charged a 3.5 percent service fee for employee health benefits when she went to pay for her meal at a restaurant.

TikToker @killjill___ was on a brunch outing with a group of friends at a restaurant when she noticed a charge for “Staff Benefits” on her receipt.

Wanting to know what it was all about, she immediately questioned the server.

The server informed her that the reason for the charge was so the restaurant employees could receive healthcare.

The content creator was shocked and believes that this highlights the problems with the healthcare system.

In her video, she launches into a rant about how healthcare costs never end for the average American citizen.

First, money is taken out of your paycheck to cover the cost of insurance. Then, when you go in for a doctor’s appointment, they charge patients for treatment as well.

Furthermore, you need to scrape up more money to get your medicine from the pharmacy.

“And now companies are allowed to just put the burden of paying for their employees’ healthcare on customers?” she demanded.

