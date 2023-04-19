After Her Friend Called Her Lazy, She Snapped Back And Said That Just Because Their Husband Didn’t Spoil Them During Their Pregnancy Doesn’t Mean Her Own Husband Can’t

This 28-year-old woman is currently five months pregnant with triplets. So, she knows this will be her first and last pregnancy.

And since she is currently carrying three babies, the pregnancy has been seriously difficult. Her morning sickness is always horrible, and her blood pressure is consistently high. Plus, her anemia and diabetes have come back.

Thankfully, though, her 30-year-old husband has been her rock throughout it all. He apparently treats her like a queen and never says no whenever she wants something.

On top of that, he enjoys spoiling her and can anticipate her needs before she even says anything.

“If it was up to him, I would be in bed all day and with 1,000 servants,” she said.

Just a few weeks ago, though, she decided to invite her best friend over for a tea tasting– because, apparently, her aunt had sent her some teas from home, and she wanted to try them out.

Her best friend wound up asking if she could invite another woman as well, though. And at the time, she was fine with that.

She had met the woman and her husband a couple of times before and thought they were nice. The wife was reportedly really sweet, and together, the couple had a 7-month-old baby.

So anyway, the group of girls wound up going over to her house. And since she was hosting, she started doing everything.

