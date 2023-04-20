Allow Us To Explain What A Capsule Wardrobe Is And Why It’s A Good Idea For You To Create This In Your Closet

Fast fashion and constantly changing trends lead us down a slippery slope of impulse buys that fill our closets. But even though we have hundreds of pieces, we still find ourselves with nothing to wear somehow.

Like many others, I have fallen victim to such a habit. I’ve purchased tons of clothes only to wear them once because they suddenly went out of style or they simply no longer appealed to me. So now, they’re sitting in my closet and collecting dust.

This practice of buying clothes for the sake of buying them doesn’t just dwindle your bank account. It also comes at a cost to the environment.

The clothing industry is responsible for about ten percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. We’re unnecessarily ruining our planet in a futile attempt to keep up with trends!

If you want to remedy your ways and live more sustainably, work on building a capsule wardrobe. It will ensure that you buy items with intention instead of going off what the current aesthetic is.

A capsule wardrobe is a small collection of basic, versatile pieces that can complement each other interchangeably. It includes the essentials–tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, and outerwear.

Usually, a capsule wardrobe will consist of neutral colors like black, white, tan, and gray. The clothes are timeless and do not go out of style after one season. Plus, you can make several different outfits for various occasions from all the items in your wardrobe.

Having a trusty selection of clothes makes it way easier to pick out an outfit in the morning, and you’ll never run out of something to wear again.

One thing I’ve noticed about fast fashion is that the clothes seem to fall apart after a few washes. So with a capsule wardrobe, look for pieces made from high-quality fabrics.

