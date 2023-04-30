An Entitled Dad Blamed Him For Not Providing Child-Friendly Entertainment At The High-End Luxury Showroom Where He Works

Is there anything more infuriating than a parent who believes they deserve special treatment just because they have kids? We don’t think so.

TikToker Matthew Bunker (@bunkerlicious) is talking about an entitled dad who blamed him for not providing child-friendly entertainment at his workplace after his child got hurt falling off a piece of furniture.

So Matthew works in sales at a high-end luxury showroom, which obviously does not sound like a kid-friendly place. But, the other day, a family walked in with their kids. And in the showroom, there are multiple swivel desk chairs standing off to the side.

“Now, if you’ve ever been a kid, you know that swivel chairs are like crack to a six-year-old. Like it’s just one big upholstered carnival ride,” said Matthew

The kids eventually found their way over to the chairs and started spinning around in them while Matthew was chatting with the parents.

At one point, the dad looked over and chuckled in amusement, seeing that his kids were having the time of their lives with these chairs.

Matthew took the opportunity to make a joke about how the chairs were there for the sole purpose of entertaining kids. But instead of laughing along, the dad took it seriously.

“So the dad turns to me, and he’s like, ‘well, we were just in another showroom, and even though it wasn’t kid-friendly, they brought out wooden blocks for them to play with,'” recounted Matthew.

About ten seconds later, one of the kids fell off the chair and bumped his leg. Luckily, it wasn’t anything serious, and it didn’t hurt enough for the kid to start crying. But the dad rushed over in concern and chewed Matthew out.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.