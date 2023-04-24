Crispy Bourbon Glazed Salmon Bites Make For A Great Appetizer

Glazing is one of the tastiest ways to cook salmon. It gives the fish a hint of sweetness that can’t be achieved any other way. And it helps mask the slightly fishy flavor that salmon often has.

These bourbon-glazed salmon bites are the perfect appetizer. They’re fit for anyone; even those who aren’t fans of seafood won’t be able to resist gobbling them up.

So break out a bottle of the good stuff to get started on this recipe. As you may know, bourbon is not just a drink to sip on.

With its smokiness and subtly sweet notes of vanilla and caramel, it makes an excellent ingredient to cook with.

Bourbon is also used in dishes such as chicken wings, barbecue ribs, meatballs, tacos, and, surprisingly, even pecan pie.

But in this case, we’ll be using it as part of the glaze for these scrumptious salmon bites that you can munch on before, after, and maybe even during your main meal.

Sheila Williams (@shewillevolve) is introducing her recipe for some crispy bourbon-glazed salmon bites to TikTok.

In her video, she cut open one of the bites to show off its soft, juicy insides. It’s so tempting to just shovel them in your mouth one by one without regard to table manners.

Begin by cubing two pieces of salmon. If your salmon still has the skin on it, Sheila recommends removing it.

Next, season the fish with a teaspoon of garlic herb seasoning and a teaspoon of paprika.

