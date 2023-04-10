He And His Wife Are Planning On A Divorce, But After He Mentioned Being Ready To See Other Women, She Suddenly Wants To Stay Together

This 35-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife have been together for 12 years, and their entire time with one another has been a rollercoaster.

The topic of divorce has come up multiple times throughout their time together, but a year ago was the last time that came up.

He and his wife came to the decision “mutually” to get divorced and his wife appeared to be 150% for it. His wife even hounded him to talk to a lawyer and get an agreement made for them to go their separate ways.

“For months after we agreed on this divorce I made it very clear to her that once I pay a lawyer we’re going through with this…she was insistent,” he explained.

So, he followed through with hiring a lawyer to make them an agreement they could both get behind.

His wife then held onto the agreement for the next 8 months without signing it or doing anything to move their divorce forward.

His wife’s financial status and job were both pretty poor at the time, so he thought that as soon as she found a new job she would completely sign the agreement.

Now, he and his wife also have a child together, so he wasn’t trying to hurry her out the door. Anyway, during those 8 months, his wife kept speaking about new jobs she was trying to get and apartments she had found to move into.

Also during this time, he and his wife started to get along much better and basically became friends. But then a couple of weeks back, his wife quit speaking to him for 2 whole weeks.

