He Asked His Son Cut His Date Short Because He Needed Him To Pick Up His Little Sister, But When His Son Said No, He Grounded Him

This 43-year-old man is a single dad of two children; 8-year-old Liza and 17-year-old Max. Normally, Liza attends several clubs after school, and that lines up perfectly with his work schedule.

He usually has plenty of time to swing by Liza’s school and get her right after he’s done with work.

Unfortunately, a couple of nights ago, he ended up having to stay late. He tried his best to get his manager to let him go home early, but the assignment he was expected to complete had to happen before he went home.

When the clock crept closer to 6, he realized there was no way he would be able to pick Liza up from school before the school closed.

He decided to phone up Max and see if he could go grab Liza. When he asked Max, though, Max said he was on a date with his girlfriend celebrating their 6 month anniversary, so he was busy.

“I told him that I understood but that I really needed him to get Liza and that I’d make it up to him for interrupting,” he explained.

“He just angrily turned off the phone, and I thought that while he was mad, he had just decided to pick her up.”

“30 minutes later, I receive a call from Liza’s school on where I was because the school was close to closing down, and no one was there.”

Well, a friend of Liza’s said their mom could take Liza home. The thing is, he really does not like this mom because she’s pretty cruel to Liza.

