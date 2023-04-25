He Freaked Out On His Girlfriend For Constantly Eating All Of Their Weekly Groceries While Sitting At Home Unemployed

When money is tight, you often have to readjust how much money you spend on things like groceries. You often have to find ways to get your grocery items to stretch throughout the week, which can get stressful.

One man recently had an outburst because his girlfriend consistently ate most of their weekly groceries after losing her job.

He’s 28-years-old and lives with his 26-year-old girlfriend. Unfortunately, she recently lost her job, so she’s been unemployed and staying at home most of the time.

This means that money is tight, and now all the major responsibilities fall onto him. He has to pay for most of their essentials, including groceries.

Recently, one of the biggest issues he’s had with his girlfriend is that she keeps eating most of their food.

“We always run out of food money before my paycheck comes in,” he explained.

“She’ll eat everything she wants and leave me with plain crackers or lettuce.”

He’s tried labeling the food items he wants to keep to himself, but his girlfriend will eat those things too. Many times, he’s come home to eat something and only found empty cabinets.

He’s tried asking her politely not to eat as many groceries at once so they can spread them out for the week, but she hasn’t stopped and denies that she eats so much.

