He Hilariously Reenacted How Siblings Go About Texting Each Other

The bond between siblings is like no other. One minute, you’ll be fighting over something silly, like how their slice of cake is two inches bigger.

And the next, you’ll be conspiring some mischievous plan together to get your parents to let you stay out later.

No matter how many spats you get into with each other, you know that your sibling will always have your back.

But speaking of silly spats, they can create chaotic and hilarious moments between siblings. And now that we all have smartphones, some of them are captured through text messages.

A TikToker named Reid (@moshpitjones) shared a funny twenty-second clip that depicts exactly how siblings communicate with each other through texts.

In the short video, Reid acted out a scenario, playing both parts, in which one sibling had gone out to get food, and the second sibling kept pestering them to order something for them, too.

“Where are you?” he asked. In response, he said, “I’m getting Chick-fil-A.” Then, the second sibling tried calling.

However, the sibling at Chick-fil-A didn’t pick up the phone because they were in line. Instead, they texted back, “I’m in line; don’t call me.”

The other sibling proceeded to call again, anyway. But, once again, their call was not answered, and they were instructed to text their order.

