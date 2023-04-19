He Made His Girlfriend Pay For Their Dinner Date, And She Hasn’t Responded To Any Of His Texts Since

This 26-year-old guy has been dating a 23-year-old woman named Evelyn for about three months now. And they have only known each other for five months in total.

At the beginning of their relationship, though, they used to go out a lot. After all, neither of them had any kids or other responsibilities to take care of after work. So, they were free much of the time.

And for their first few dates, they actually both shared the bill– even though he apparently has a better job than his girlfriend.

“She makes a bit above minimum wage,” he explained.

Eventually, though, he did start paying for both of their meals and any entertainment costs whenever they went out.

And honestly, he claimed he didn’t mind because he knew his girlfriend sometimes struggled with money.

But, this past week, his brother’s car broke down. And since his brother only gets paid on a monthly basis, he got asked to lend his brother some money. Then, his brother said he would get paid back later when the paycheck came in.

He was fine with that, too, since he gets paid bi-weekly and had some extra cash. So, he gladly lent his brother the funds and knew he would be able to cover all his necessities until his next paycheck.

The only thing he didn’t have a lot of money to spend on, though, was dates. And apparently, his girlfriend was fully aware of that.

