He Recently Upset His Brother For Personalizing His Niece’s Car, Because Her Stepbrother Shares It

Have you ever had to share a car with your sibling or other family members? In many households, it’s not unusual for siblings to share a family car once they’re old enough to drive on their own since not everyone can afford to purchase new cars for their kids.

One man recently upset his brother after he and another sibling personalized their niece’s car, which she is supposed to be sharing with her brother.

He’s 25-years-old and has three siblings. His eldest brother is 37, his sister is 30, and his youngest brother is 28.

Their dad is a car fanatic, and his love of vehicles has influenced all of them. He and his siblings have fond memories of his dad fixing up all sorts of cars when they were kids.

His dad repaired and customized a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle convertible a while back and gifted it to his mom.

“Sadly, my mom got into an accident a few years back that left her unable to drive, so they both decided to give it to my niece,” he said.

His niece is 16-years-old and the daughter of his eldest brother. When she got the car, she was incredibly excited, but her dad told her she had to share it with her 18-year-old stepbrother.

The convertible is a light blue color, but his niece is a big fan of pink. So for her recent birthday, he and his younger brother thought it would be a great idea to customize the car as a birthday present from her uncles.

“My brother and her family were out visiting some relatives, and we have a key to his house, so we just took the car out to give it a makeover,” he recalled.

