He Still Has A Picture On Social Media Of Him And His Ex’s Dog, And His Ex Keeps Asking Him To Take It Down Because It Upsets Her

This guy has a photo on social media that he posted 2 years ago now, and it is of him and his ex’s dog.

It’s just him and the dog in the photo, and it’s honestly a really excellent photo. He’s no longer with his ex, obviously, but he has felt no need to remove the photo from his social media account.

His ex, however, does not share the same sentiment as him and is really upset about the fact that he still has this photo up.

“I think that it is actually a really good picture of me and don’t want to take it down but have gotten contacted twice now from them basically saying that it bothers her that I still have a picture with her dog posted and that I need to take it down,” he explained.

Since his ex is so offended by him keeping this picture of him and her dog, he deiced to question a few different people in his life about his decision to keep the photo up.

Not a single person he knows can see a problem with the picture; it’s just his ex.

All of his loved ones believe it’s no big deal for him to have this photo on his social media account, despite not being with his ex anymore.

“The post also has no correlation to her other than it being her dog; she is not tagged, she’s not in the post, and her comments aren’t on the post,” he said.

“To most people it is just me and a random dog.”

