He Stirred Up Drama With His Family After Deciding Not To Invite His 16-Year-Old Daughter To His Wedding

When a family member gets married, it should be an exciting and celebratory time for everyone.

But one man recently stirred up drama within his family after deciding not to invite his 16-year-old daughter to his wedding, which has caused a lot of tension and anger.

He is 37-years-old and will be marrying his fiancée, Chrissy, in the fall. He has a 16-year-old daughter named Bella from his previous marriage to her mom, Theresa.

He does not have a good relationship with Theresa. They had Bella when they were very young, and during the final years of their marriage, Theresa struggled with alcohol.

As a result, she would often leave him alone with Bella to go out drinking with friends and publicly humiliated him while drunk multiple times throughout their marriage.

When he and Theresa first divorced, they split custody of Bella 50/50, and he paid her child support. Around this time, he started getting suspicious if Bella was even his daughter, as he began hearing rumors about Theresa being with other people during their relationship.

When he asked Theresa if they could arrange a DNA test for Bella, she freaked out and refused, which he said confirmed his suspicions.

He refused to pay Theresa child support for Bella unless she got a DNA test, so Theresa filed for full custody of Bella. Now, he only sees Bella a few times a month, and it’s been this way for the last five years. It’s been difficult for him to connect with Bella due to the drama and custody arrangement.

His fiancée, Chrissy, is one of his best friends, but Bella does not like her.

