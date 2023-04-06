Her 15-Year-Old Niece Wanted A $2,200 Designer Bag For Her Birthday, So She Purchased A Fake Dupe Worth $60 In An Effort To Humble Her Niece

This 38-year-old woman has a 15-year-old niece who is seriously spoiled by her brother and sister-in-law.

Apparently, her niece is both an only child as well as the first grandchild that her parents ever had. So, her brother, sister-in-law, and even her own parents have gotten her niece everything since she was a little girl– never telling her niece the word “no.”

Now that her niece is a teen, though, she claims the spoiling has made her a complete nightmare to be around.

“Everyone just basically gives her whatever she wants because, you know, ‘She’s the baby,'” she explained.

On the other hand, she and her husband– who is 42– have chosen not to have children. And since they have both built solid careers, they are pretty well-off.

It is also important to note that she has always had an expensive fashion taste– enjoying high-quality clothing, bags, and jewelry. After all, she doesn’t have any childcare expenses hanging over her head, so why not, right?

Just a few weeks ago, though, she and her husband decided to visit her parent’s home for a family lunch. And her niece, brother, and sister-in-law attended, too.

Since her niece’s birthday was quickly approaching, most of the conversations wound up being about that. At one point, her parents also decided to ask what her niece wanted for her birthday this year.

And to her total surprise, her niece ultimately asked for a specific designer bag that cost a whopping $2,200!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.