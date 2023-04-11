Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Cover Up Her Hair With A Scarf Or Wig When She Met His Parents This Weekend, But She Told Him No, And Now He’s Saying His Parents Will Never Approve Of Their Relationship

This 22-year-old woman has a 27-year-old boyfriend, Tom, and they have been together for a couple of years now.

Although their relationship is nothing new, she has never met his mom and dad before, as they live pretty far away.

Over the weekend, she and Tom ended up in the city where his parents live, and they made arrangements to spend time with them for Easter.

Now, she has a strange condition that affects her skin, and she’s had this ever since the day she was born.

Initially, this skin condition showed up on her head as a white piece of hair. But, as the years went on, the patch of skin grew, and now half of her head is black, while the other half is white.

She says she basically resembles Cruella de Vil to give you an idea of what her condition really does look like.

“Anyway, when we were driving to his parent’s house yesterday, Tom asked me if I had a scarf or wig or something to hide my hair, and I said no,” she explained.

“He hadn’t said anything about covering it before, and I know it’s not for religious reasons to cover hair. I asked him why he wanted me to cover it, and he said he didn’t want his parents to see it yet; they had to get used to me first before revealing something like ‘that.’”

“I told him I wasn’t going to cover it, and so he got a bit testy. When we arrived at his parent’s house, they stared, and it wasn’t the most enjoyable experience, but they seemed to like me nonetheless.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.