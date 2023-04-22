Her Boyfriend Just Bought His First Home And Asked Her To Move In With Him, But He’s Expecting Her To Pay Him Rent

When buying or renting a home with a significant other, figuring out how you’ll be splitting the bills can sometimes get complicated.

Not everyone wants to split things 50/50, and there are a lot of factors that go into who pays what.

One woman has gotten into a disagreement with her boyfriend after he asked her to live in his new house and give him rent money.

She’s 27-years-old and has a 31-year-old boyfriend. Her boyfriend just bought his first home, which is a big achievement.

He’s asked her to move into his house with him, but she’s starting to get overwhelmed with how they’ll split up expenses.

Her boyfriend has much more money than she does, as his salary is about five times higher than hers.

However, throughout their relationship, they’ve split many costs 50/50.

She is currently living in an apartment that she pays rent for. When her boyfriend asked her to move into his house, she figured she could pay all the utilities along with food expenses to contribute.

However, her boyfriend didn’t like that idea. Instead, he wants her to pay him “rent,” which would equal what she’s been paying for her current apartment.

