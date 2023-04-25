Her Fiancé Is Disappointed She Allowed Her Parents To “Waste Money” Paying For Her Wedding Dress When She Could Have Gotten A Discounted Gown Through His Sister

This young woman is currently engaged. And her future sister-in-law just so happens to work in the wedding industry.

That’s why she could theoretically avoid one of the most stressful parts of wedding dress shopping: a hefty price tag.

More specifically, her fiancé’s sister is able to use her industry connections to gain access to certain wedding dresses at insane discounts. And sometimes, her fiancé’s sister can even get gowns for free.

“By free, I mean that her company will buy the dress for her, and then they will sort out getting paid back later,” she clarified.

Regardless, her fiancé proposed just a couple of months ago. So, she recently decided it was the right time to start searching for her dress.

And given that her fiancé’s sister works in the industry, her fiancé thought it would be a good idea to take advantage of the discount opportunities.

He also pointed out how her soon-to-be sister-in-law would see her in her gown before her wedding day anyway. So, it only made sense to get a price reduction, too.

And she wound up agreeing with her fiancé on that. After all, it made sense for them to save money wherever they could.

“I also liked not worrying about a budget. To a certain degree– no $20,000 dresses for me,” she said.

