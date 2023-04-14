Her Friend Kept Pretending That Her Stuffed Animals Were Real During A Very Serious Conversation, And She Couldn’t Help But Get Annoyed By It

This 31-year-old woman has a 30-year-old friend who she claims is very sweet and nice. At the same time, though, she thinks her friend is a bit immature.

Now, the pair initially met several years ago through work. And she came to find out that her friend had a collection of stuffed toys.

Some of the toys were from her friend’s childhood; meanwhile, others were bought throughout her friend’s adult life.

“And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with this,” she prefaced. “I still have my stuffed toy from when I was a child.”

The only thing she does find strange about the situation is the fact that her friend still plays with the toys. And it’s not just when her friend is alone.

Apparently, whenever people are over, her friend plays with the toys. Plus, her friend will basically force other guests to interact with the plushies.

For instance, she was recently talking to her friend about another mutual friend’s bachelorette party– which is set to take place in Sweden.

So, they were discussing what airline they should fly to the party with when her friend took a stuffed toy eagle and said, “He can just fly us there!”

Afterward, her friend started using the toy to mimic flying. And at the time, she laughed at the comment and viewed it as just a joke.

