Her Mom Called Her An Entitled Brat After She Explained That She Didn’t Want To Spend Her Birthday Serving Food To Homeless People

Have you ever spent a birthday doing something you don’t want to do? Ideally, you’d think you should be able to do whatever you want on your special day, but sometimes that isn’t always the case.

One woman recently upset her mom after telling her she didn’t want to serve food to homeless people on her birthday.

She’s 23 and getting ready to celebrate her 24th birthday. She has a boyfriend and has been making plans for her special day with him, but her mom wants her to do something else.

In her mom’s culture, it is customary to help the poor and needy on your birthday. So, her mom told her she wanted her to spend her birthday feeding and helping people in need at a charity event. They would go together as mother and daughter.

She tried telling her mom that she already had plans with her boyfriend that day, so she couldn’t go. But, instead of respecting her wishes, her mom told her she could go to the charity event with her during the day and spend the evening with her boyfriend.

“She wants me to spend the whole day till the evening and then go to dinner with my boyfriend for just a couple of hours,” she explained.

“I will be too exhausted by then, and my day will be ruined. I want to go to a movie.”

Finally, she told her mom that she simply doesn’t want to go to the charity event on her birthday and she’d rather do it on another day.

However, her mom is very insistent that she works at the charity event on her actual birthday. Her mom started getting super upset and accused her daughter of rather spending her birthday with her boyfriend over the woman who gave birth to her.

