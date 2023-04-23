Her Parents Treated Her Terribly Growing Up, But Now That Her Sister Has Passed Away, Her Parents Want To Reconnect With Her, And She Has No Interest In Allowing Them Into Her Life

If you have a sibling, did you ever feel like the least favorite in your parent’s eyes as a kid? Unfortunately, it happens to many people, and favoritism or lack of attention can cause much pain within a family.

One woman is refusing to reconnect with her parents following the recent death of her sister because of the way they treated her throughout her entire life. Now, she’s wondering if she’s being too harsh.

She’s 18 and grew up with her mom, dad, and sister. She and her sister were born only one year apart. Sadly, her sister had a lot of medical issues.

She was severely disabled and couldn’t walk, talk, eat, or practically do anything alone. Therefore, most of her parent’s attention and time went toward her sister for most of her life.

This happens in many households with a disabled family member. Still, instead of apologizing and trying to make more time for her growing up, her parents would get angry and resent her anytime she didn’t stay out of their way.

“Any time I wasn’t a perfectly behaved, perfectly independent child, I was met with anger from them,” she said.

Multiple instances of this truly hurt her over the years. For example, when she was in kindergarten, there was a time when she couldn’t get a good night’s sleep because of all the noise her sister’s medical machines made. When her parents found out she was falling asleep in class, they scolded her for being a “disruption.”

Another time, one of her teachers contacted them and told them she might be dyslexic. Her parents yelled at her and accused her of faking it for attention.

Those are just two of several incidents that occurred over her childhood, making her believe her parents didn’t care about her.

