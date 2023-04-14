Her Roommate Didn’t Pay Rent For 3 Months, So She Packed Up Her Roommate’s Things And Sent Them To Her Mom And Dad’s House

Living with strangers, or even friends, can come with some serious challenges. There are roommates who leave a sink piled high with dirty dishes and others who use your stuff without asking.

The lack of regard for one’s personal belongings and keeping a shared living space clean is annoying, but there are some roommate problems that are a lot more pressing.

If a roommate isn’t paying rent, that can get everyone else into deep trouble with the landlord, not to mention it throwing a wrench into your finances.

A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @ludwid6 shared a video of herself and some fellow roommates moving their other roommate’s things out of their apartment because she hadn’t been paying rent.

“Girl’s night idea: kicking out your roommate and sending her stuff back to her parents because she hasn’t paid rent in three months,” she wrote in the text overlay.

In the video, they can be seen taping boxes shut, changing the locks, and researching moving companies. They also tossed various items into garbage bags and danced around in joy as they packed up.

Toward the end of the clip, the camera panned to show images of multiple bags and boxes lying in a mountainous heap on the floor.

In the comments section, the creator explained that they weren’t throwing out their roommate with malicious intentions. In fact, they had given her several chances and warnings.

“If we were nice enough to move her things just to her parent’s house, wouldn’t you think we have extended that same niceness to give a notice,” wrote the creator.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.