Her Roommate Thinks It’s Ok For Her Parents To Live In Her Room For Several Months, But She’s Not Down For This Arrangement

This 23-year-old girl is currently in college, and she has a 28-year-old female roommate who has a career.

She and her roommate get along great, and she would even label them as friends now. For about 2 months, though, her roommate has never been home.

Instead, her roommate has essentially been living at her boyfriend’s place, so she has hardly seen her at all.

Last night, her roommate called her up to say that her parents are flying to visit her and are going to be staying in her room since she’s not there.

Her parents are happy it will be free for them, and apparently, they will be staying in the apartment for 2 months.

“She won’t be here because she lives with her boyfriend – and she says that while there’s a spare bedroom at her boyfriend’s house, she feels uncomfortable with them staying there because she feels it’s too early in her relationship with her boyfriend,” she explained.

“I feel for her because she hasn’t seen her parents in years, and they’ve been wanting to visit for a while, and part of me thinks, well, I’ve had the place to myself for a while; this isn’t too bad. But then I get kind of upset about the fact that she “informed” me rather than telling me, and she’s uncomfortable with putting her boyfriend in an awkward position but didn’t think about that with me.”

“Plus, they’re coming to visit her, and instead of staying with her, they’re staying with me? 25 minutes away from her?”

She’s planning on letting her roommate know that she doesn’t want her parents staying in their apartment for months on end, even though it’s sure to cause drama.

