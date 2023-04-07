Her Sister Doesn’t Want Her Son To Wear The Cufflinks He Got From His Late Girlfriend To Her Wedding Because Her Sister Doesn’t Believe They Match A “Traditional American Wedding”

This 40-year-old woman and her husband currently have four children together– two sons, who are 16 and 14, and two daughters, who are 10 and 8.

Back when she was a baby, though, her parents welcomed her into the world when they were only 16-years-old. So, she lived with her paternal grandparents while her parents attended college.

And later, once her parents were able to settle down, they had more kids who were significantly younger than her.

So, her youngest sister– who is now 22– will be getting married this summer. And honestly, she is ecstatic.

“Despite our age gap, I’ve always been close to my siblings and have been excited about my sister’s wedding,” she said.

More recently, though, an argument about her son’s attire for the event has caused some serious drama in her family.

Apparently, her 14-year-old son, named Dreyson, is currently a freshman in high school. But two years ago, he asked a girl to accompany him to the seventh-grade dance.

This initial “date” wound up sparking a romantic relationship that lasted for a little over a year. Tragically, though, Dreyson’s girlfriend ended up getting into a fatal car accident last summer and ultimately passed away.

Ever since then, her son has stayed in touch with his girlfriend’s parents. Dreyson has also held onto some of her belongings while dealing with the grief.

