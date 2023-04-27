Her Sister Married The Father Of The Girl Whose Been Bullying Their Kids At School, But Her Sister Doesn’t Understand Why Their Kids Want Nothing To Do With This Girl Still

When there’s a bully at your child’s school, all you want is for your child to stay away from them and not have to deal with any bullying.

One woman is still left shocked after finding out her sister got married to the father of the girl whose been bullying their kids at school, especially since her sister can’t understand why their kids don’t want to be friends with this girl.

She and her sister are in their early 30s, each with a 10-year-old child. Her son is named Cole, and her niece’s name is Zoe.

Zoe’s father passed away when she was very young, so she started helping her sister more over the years. Subsequently, Cole and Zoe have a very close relationship.

Over the years, Cole and Zoe have mentioned a girl named Ruby who picks on other kids at their school.

She’s been mean to a kid in their friend group, has gotten in trouble for pouring water on other kids’ lunches, and once made fun of a little girl’s appearance, which made her cry to the point of getting sick.

About two years ago, she found out that her sister was dating someone, but she didn’t know many details about him until a year later.

Her sister then introduced everyone to her new boyfriend, who shockingly turned out to be Ruby’s father.

Her sister married him and became Ruby’s stepmother about four months later. Naturally, Zoe and Cole were not happy.

