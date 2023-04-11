Here’s An Easy And Fun Pre-Writing Activity For Children

Writing is a process that actually begins much sooner than when a child becomes capable of composing letters on paper with a pencil.

Before children can get the hang of handwriting and forming actual letters, they must first engage in activities that assist them in learning the structure and shape of each of the letters in the alphabet.

It is essential that kids become proficient in several fundamental skills before they are ready to begin formal writing. They need good posture, proper wrist movement, and hand strength and stability, to name just a few.

Pre-writing practice guides children to reach those levels, which is why it’s a crucial part of the writing process. It doesn’t just help kids improve their writing abilities; it also encourages the development of fine motor skills.

TikToker @roxybondoc is sharing an easy pre-writing activity for toddlers that strengthens the finger muscles and sharpens hand-eye coordination.

All you need is a Pop-It fidget toy, a small jar of water with some food coloring, a dropper, and a sponge.

The object of this little game is for your child to fill the dropper with the colored water and transfer the water into the sections of the fidget toy.

During the process, they will need to utilize their finger muscles by squeezing the rubber bulb of the dropper and observe how it forms the droplets of water. Then, they can use the sponge to soak up any spilled water.

It’s a great way to introduce the concept of learning letters to toddlers because they can see how shapes are formed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.