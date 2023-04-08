Here’s An Easy Recipe For A Berry Croissant Bake That’s Perfect For Easter Brunch

Like most families, you probably center your holidays around food. It’s a vital part of any social event. So for Easter this year, celebrate the end of the cold weather with rich and sweet dishes that will get the crowd talking.

If your Easter celebration takes place between morning and noon, here’s a bright springy dish to kick off your holiday and will have you and your family hopping for joy.

TikToker Sarah (@sarahjbonds1) has a recipe for an easy berry croissant bake you can make for the big holiday brunch this year. It is neither complicated nor time-consuming. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The combination of buttery, flaky croissants, fresh berries, and a sweet custard creates the most delicious and decadent breakfast.

“Easter brunch recipes come and go, but I guarantee if you make this super simple berry croissant bake, it’ll be a keeper,” Sarah started her video.

So with that revelation, what are you waiting for? Let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

4 large croissants

1 cup of mixed berries

8 ounces of cream cheese

2/3 cup of sugar

3/4 cup of milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Directions:

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.