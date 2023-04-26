Here’s How You Can Make French Toast Roll Ups For Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to step up and wow your mom with a homemade breakfast that’s one for the books.

If you’re planning on pampering a mom that’s in your life, fix her up these French toast roll ups that are ideal for kids to tackle.

Imagine the joy and delight on everyone’s faces when a gaggle of kids shows up at mom’s bedroom door, presenting a tray filled with goodies they made with their own hands.

An act of kindness such as this will have the whole family feeling the love all around.

TikToker @nanajoe19 is sharing a Mother’s Day breakfast recipe idea that’s completely doable for kids and teens. In her video, she demonstrates how to make French toast roll-ups.

First, make the batter. In a bowl, add two eggs, a quarter cup of milk, cinnamon, and sugar. Give the mixture a quick stir.

Next, cut the crusts off some pieces of regular white bread. Then, use a rolling pin, a bottle, a cup, or anything you can find in your house that rolls to flatten the slices of bread.

Make them as flat as possible. Now, at this point, you can utilize your imagination and get creative with the toppings for your French toast roll ups.

In the video, the creator spread softened cream cheese and strawberry jam onto a piece of bread, along with some fresh diced strawberries. Then, she rolled everything up into tight cylinders.

