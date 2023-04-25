Here’s How You Can Make Pancakes In Small Batches, In Case You’re Not Trying To Cook For A Whole Crowd

Pancakes, flapjacks, hotcakes–whatever name you may call the classic breakfast food by–you should know that they are perfect for any occasion.

Eating pancakes is an excellent way to start the day because they are filling, versatile in terms of taste, and can be enjoyed with family and friends.

They don’t have to be exclusive to mornings, either. Pancakes work for any time of the day, including lunch, dinner, or even for dessert.

I truly believe that pancakes are the best comfort food. When you whip up a batch of them, the aroma brings joyful memories of past pancake meals to mind.

Pancakes can be prepared by anyone, whether you’re an experienced cook or not. Making any kind of pancake requires only a handful of ingredients.

It’s a simple process, and it’s made even simpler when you’re just feeding a small number of people.

TikToker Adam Durnford (@adurnford) has a recipe that makes six pancakes for when you’re not looking to feed a crowd. It’s the ideal amount for one or two people.

The recipe also works great if you need to double it and cook for more people.

So here’s what you need to get started!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.