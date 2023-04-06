He’s Refusing To Give His Sister A Plus-One To His Wedding Because Her Four Kids Are Already Attending, And The Guest List Has A Hard Cap

This 30-year-old guy is currently engaged and has begun the stressful process of wedding planning.

And he and his partner opted to have their ceremony at a small venue, meaning that there was a hard cap on their guest list.

Apparently, they can only invite 105 people at the most. Then, any additional guests will not be allowed in due to the venue’s policy and fire codes.

But, he has an older sister named Mia, who he claimed has a bit of a messy life right now.

Mia and her ex– who is the father of one of her children– broke up within the past six months. And since she has four kids, Mia has been staying with them at his parent’s house until she gets their living arrangement figured out.

Despite there being a lot of drama surrounding his wedding, though, he and his partner still decided not to have a child-free event. This means that Mia’s four children– between the ages of 4 and 11– will be in attendance.

More recently, though, his sister received her wedding invitation and realized that the invite had only stated her name, as well as her kids’ names.

So, she wound up giving him a call and saying, “I assume as an adult, I also get a plus one.”

But, at that point, he was forced to tell his sister no. After all, Mia is not currently in a serious relationship.

