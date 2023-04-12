He’s Refusing To Pay $2,000 For His Sister To Go On Their Family Vacation Unless She Babysits His Kids In Exchange

This 32-year-old guy’s family is currently planning a vacation for the summer. And there will be a lot of people in attendance.

He will be going with his husband, his two children– who are 10 and 8-years-old– and his parents. His older brother, his sister-in-law, and his younger sister, Camila, will also be going on the trip.

Now, the vacation is supposed to be a 2-week long stay at a resort– which will obviously be pretty expensive. In fact, it will cost about $2,000 per person for the two weeks.

And for his 22-year-old sister Camila, that is a very steep price tag. Right now, she is completing her last semester of college and will not begin working a full-time job until August.

Camila currently is not working, either, and lives at their parent’s house.

“Not passing judgment on her for being unemployed because my brother and I went through the same at her age,” he noted.

But, just last week, Camila wound up calling him to ask if he and his husband could pay for her plane ticket and accommodations. His sister also revealed how their parents would then pay for her food and activities.

While he and his husband are able to comfortably afford their own family’s vacation expenses, though, also paying for Camila would add some financial strain.

So, he just told his sister that he would discuss it with his husband and give her a call back afterward.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.