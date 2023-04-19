He’s Sharing His Wife’s Recipe For Gooey Confetti Butter Cake

Do you know someone who has a birthday coming up soon? If so, you should consider making them a fun and colorful butter cake.
According to the Missouri Historical Society, a baker in St. Louis accidentally made the first butter cake during the 1930s.
And since then, many people have created their own variations of it.
TikToker Luke (@cookinginthemidwest) is sharing his wife’s recipe for a gooey confetti butter cake.
The bottom layer of the cake is buttery and fluffy, while the top layer of cream cheese is what gives the dessert its goo-like texture.
“This is a gooey butter cake made with a box of confetti cake mix, and it’s one of my all-time favorite desserts,” introduced Luke.
“So when my wife asked me what I wanted for my birthday this weekend, this was my only request,” he continued.
Ingredients:
- 1 box of confetti cake mix
- 4 eggs
- 1 stick of melted butter
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 8 ounces of cream cheese
- 2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar
Directions:
