He’s Sharing His Wife’s Recipe For Gooey Confetti Butter Cake

Do you know someone who has a birthday coming up soon? If so, you should consider making them a fun and colorful butter cake.

According to the Missouri Historical Society, a baker in St. Louis accidentally made the first butter cake during the 1930s.

And since then, many people have created their own variations of it.

TikToker Luke (@cookinginthemidwest) is sharing his wife’s recipe for a gooey confetti butter cake.

The bottom layer of the cake is buttery and fluffy, while the top layer of cream cheese is what gives the dessert its goo-like texture.

“This is a gooey butter cake made with a box of confetti cake mix, and it’s one of my all-time favorite desserts,” introduced Luke.

“So when my wife asked me what I wanted for my birthday this weekend, this was my only request,” he continued.

Ingredients:

1 box of confetti cake mix

4 eggs

1 stick of melted butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

8 ounces of cream cheese

2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

Directions:

