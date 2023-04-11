His Girlfriend Dumped Him Out Of The Blue Not Too Long Ago, But Then She Called To Say She Really Does Miss Him And Would Like To Still Hook Up

This 22-year-old guy and his 21-year-old girlfriend were together for around 4 to 6 months, but a week back, she dumped him completely out of the blue.

He was totally shocked, as he had no idea that she was not happy with him. She hadn’t acted in any way to insinuate she wanted to end their relationship.

He says he really tried hard to give her a lot of attention and was supposed to get to meet her mom and dad later on in April.

“She broke it off because I “wasn’t her type” and “wasn’t masculine” enough for her to see us working out long term (she couldn’t explain this part because I was confused about where she got this from),” he explained.

“In her words, she could tell that I genuinely liked her and cared a lot about her, but the feeling wasn’t reciprocated, and she didn’t want to hurt me down the road.”

So again, this happened a week ago, but then a couple of days after his girlfriend dumped him, she phoned him up to say she really did miss him.

On top of that, she claimed to still like him, and she admitted to feeling sorry for dumping him at all.

But there’s more to the story than that, as even though she said those things, she has no interest in resuming a relationship with him.

“Here’s the catch: she said she’s still not ready for a relationship but wants to be friends with benefits (more so, benefits without the friendship because we don’t really talk anymore),” he said.

