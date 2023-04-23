His Sister Is Angry With Him For Pointing Out That She’s The One To Blame For Her Daughter Wanting Nothing To Do With Her

For many of us, we feel it’s our job to be as supportive as possible of family members when they’re going through a hard time.

One man recently caused a stir in his family when he said something that may have been too harsh to his sister, who is a recovering addict.

He’s 30-years-old and has a 32-year-old sister who had a rough past with addiction. She’s a recovering addict and also the mother of a 12-year-old girl.

Unfortunately, she was still using while she was pregnant and cut off any family members that wouldn’t give her money during that time.

While his sister was pregnant, she was also on probation. At one point, she failed a drug test during her pregnancy and had to have her daughter taken away from her the moment she was born and put into foster care.

Once that happened, his sister finally decided to get her life back. She went to rehab, got a job, and has been sober ever since.

After her daughter was born, she was adopted by the nice foster family she was placed in and considers them to be her real family since it’s the only one she’s ever had.

When his niece was 4-years-old, his sister was allowed to start having supervised visits with her, and she’s been visiting her every Saturday for 90 minutes.

However, now that his niece has gotten older, she’s started to feel differently about the visits with her birth mom.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.