His Stepdaughter And Daughter Were Supposed To Be Sharing A Room On A Family Vacation, But After His Daughter Kicked His Stepdaughter Out, He Tried To Make His Stepdaughter Sleep On The Couch

It’s pretty well known that things can get emotional and complicated when it comes to blending families and trying to form a close relationship with new stepparents or stepchildren.

One man has struggled to get his family to bond since remarrying, and a recent drama-filled vacation might be the thing that makes them fall apart.

He’s a father of three kids, a 10-year-old daughter and two sons who are under 10. He divorced the mother of his children and recently remarried six months ago.

His current wife has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. They all live together, along with his wife’s 23-year-old sister, who helps with the kids.

All the kids have been having trouble adjusting to one another, especially his daughter and his stepdaughter.

His daughter is upset over not being the eldest in the house anymore, his stepdaughter can be possessive of her mom, and overall, they’re not great at sharing things.

Things really got tense for their blended family on a recent vacation they took together along with his sister-in-law.

The kids all had to share rooms in their vacation rental house. He and his wife shared the master, his sister-in-law got a room, his daughters shared a room, and his sons shared a room.

The first night of their vacation went without a hitch, and everyone slept fine. But after the second night, he found out that his stepdaughter went to sleep with her aunt because she got into an argument with his daughter.

