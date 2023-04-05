How To Give Yourself A “Lip Gloss Nails” Manicure

If 2022 was all about Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails, then 2023 is the year for “lip gloss nails,” the latest neutral nail trend.

Lip gloss nails are a dream come true for the girls who prefer a simple but stunning manicure. The look is chic and suitable for everyone, no matter what nail shape or length you have.

It’s a clean and subdued style that is in keeping with the effortless and minimalistic makeup movements of today. So it definitely works to enhance the natural beauty of your nails.

Plus, lip gloss nails are very versatile. They go with any outfit, whether it’s a t-shirt and jeans or a formal evening dress.

This trend doesn’t actually involve applying a tube of lip gloss all over your nails. These nails take on a nude-ish, natural color covered with a lustrous shine that is meant to resemble freshly glossed juicy lips.

Use a nude shade that matches your skin tone, or opt for a sheer baby pink. You could also add some shimmer on top, but that’s entirely optional.

This shiny, wet-looking manicure is super easy to achieve. You’ll need the essentials, of course: a nail file, a nail buffer, a base coat, a sheer nude or light pink polish, and a glossy top coat.

Begin by prepping your nails and filing them to your desired shape. Buffing them will also help your polish glide on smoothly and look absolutely seamless.

Once your nails are ready to be painted, apply one coat of a sheer shade. The goal is for your natural nails to peek through just a bit underneath the polish, so you don’t want to add too much color.

