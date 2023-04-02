If You Completely Lack A Green Thumb, Here Are 7 Houseplants That You Probably Won’t Kill

Since spring is here, it’s time to think about freshening up your home, and plants are a great way to do so. Not only are they a staple for room decor, but they also provide many benefits.

They purify the air and help you breathe better; some can even bring wealth according to certain cultures. If you’re anything like me, you might feel like a terrible plant mom because you constantly struggle to keep your plants alive.

With these 7 low-maintenance houseplants, anyone can successfully care for a plant, even those without green thumbs!

Snake Plant

This plant is the perfect fit for your busy, on-the-go lifestyle. It requires very minimal maintenance to grow, so a little neglect won’t hurt it. All it needs is bright, indirect sunlight and a weekly, or even bi-weekly watering.

Compared to other indoor plants, snake plants clean the air more effectively. It absorbs toxins and continues to produce fresh oxygen at night. Its long, tall leaves will give any room a sleek, modern look. They’re a great plant for any first-time plant caregivers!

Rubber Plant

No, I’m not telling you to buy a fake plant from Target. This is an actual plant that needs dirt and water to grow. Rubber plants, known as ficus elastica, thrive in lower light conditions. And it’s not a dramatic plant by any means. It won’t die on you if you miss a watering.

Its large, glossy leaves may need to be wiped down occasionally to get rid of the dust but that’s really the extent of the required grunt work.

