If You Struggle With Being An Early Bird, We Have A Few Tips On How You Can Still Nail Your Outfit Every Morning

Getting up in the morning is the toughest part of the day. After checking the clock and seeing that it’s not yet time to leave the comfort of our beds, we all treasure those extra few minutes of shut-eye before our alarms start blaring.

But sleeping until the last minute before we have to get up doesn’t leave much time to prepare for the day.

As a result, we find ourselves scrambling, digging through our closets, and tossing clothes aside because nothing looks right.

And in the end, depending on where you’re headed, you wind up wearing baggy sweatpants and an old frayed crewneck, telling yourself you’ve opted for comfort over style today.

But if every day is much of the same and you can’t seem to break yourself out of the pattern, here are a few tips on how to nail your outfits, even if you’re not an early bird.

First, lay out what outfit you plan to wear the night before. Then, when you’re groggy and still half asleep in the mornings, you won’t run the risk of accidentally grabbing the wrong shirt or walking out the door wearing mismatched shoes.

You could even plan your outfits for the whole week. The week will feel like it’s going by a lot smoother when you’re looking your best!

Another tip to remember is to turn to jumpsuits, rompers, and dresses. These clothing items create an entire look all by themselves.

All you need to do is work out matching accessories and shoes. Plus, they give you the added bonus of comfort without making you look like you just rolled out of bed.

