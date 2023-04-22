If You’re Craving Brownies But Don’t Want To Make A Bunch, Here’s How You Can Make Just One To Enjoy

If you live alone, have you ever craved a sweet dessert but didn’t want to make a big batch of something?

For example, let’s say you’re craving a brownie but don’t want to bake a whole tray of them and not be able to finish them or want to avoid a late-night binge.

Or perhaps you don’t have enough flour or cocoa powder to make an entire batch’s worth.

TikTok creator and baker Sarah Crawford (@bromabakery) has you covered with her “single serving dessert” series filled with recipes for a single serving of classic sweet treats.

Some of her other recipes include ones for a chocolate chip cookie, a peanut butter cookie, a blueberry crisp, and even a double chocolate chip cookie!

Sarah’s recipe for two luscious and delicious brownies that are perfect for one person has gone viral, and it looks amazing. Here’s how you can make them for yourself at home!

Single Serve Brownie

Ingredients:

2 1/2 tablespoons melted butter

5 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 large egg yolk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chocolate chips (optional)

