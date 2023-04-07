If You’re Looking For A Hint Of Color To Make Your Home Feel Brighter, Consider These 5 Pastel Paint Picks

Paint has the power to alter the look and feel of a room completely, and one coat of it is all it takes. When a room seems cramped and dim, painting the walls a different shade can open up that room and give the illusion of more space.

And depending on the color you paint your walls, it can also influence your emotions in a positive way. Colors usually associated with happiness include bright warm hues, such as yellow, orange, and red.

You might be disinclined to paint a room bright orange, and I don’t blame you. Luckily, that’s not your only option. You can choose from other more subtle shades that work to create a brightening effect.

Pastels are a remarkable choice for those who don’t like to go bold but want something more colorful than classic neutral colors. In addition, these softer tones evoke calming and peaceful vibes.

If you want to fill your home with cheerful colors for springtime, here are five pastel paint picks that are guaranteed to both brighten up your home and be a mood booster.

Pink

Pink is a color that has been avoided for far too long. It’s reserved for little girls’ bedrooms and nothing else.

However, pastel pink is currently on the rise, with those throwing out traditional gender norms and simply selecting a color that makes them feel good.

Paint your office or bathroom a lovely shade of pastel pink to give the room a hint of sweetness. It’s soft and easy on the eyes compared to a vivid and flashy fuchsia.

