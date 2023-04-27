Kick Your Sirloin Up A Notch By Cooking It In Your Air Fryer

If you’re a fan of sizzling steak, here’s an extremely fast and easy way to kick your sirloin up a notch. Cook it in the air fryer!

You may think of steak as a fancy food and associate air fryers with heating up frozen French fries. So to put steak in an air fryer seems to be somewhat of a downgrade.

But I’m telling you to throw your preconceived notions away. When these two worlds collide, it will blow your mind!

TikToker Desi (@desiheyhey) shared a recipe she tried from another TikToker named Jackie Hartlaub, who goes by the handle @lowcarbstateofmind, and it turned out amazing for her.

Per Jackie’s recipe, Desi seasoned some sirloin steak bites with olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, steak seasoning, salt, and pepper.

If you have some dried chives, toss those in as well.

Then, she popped them into the air fryer for seven minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. After removing them from the air fryer, she tossed them in a yummy garlic butter mixture, making sure to coat each piece thoroughly.

The steak came out very tender and was cooked to a perfect medium/medium rare. Since the steak bites don’t need to be marinated, the prep time is very minimal.

As a result, you can have an entire steak dinner on the table in under twenty minutes!

