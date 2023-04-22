New Research Suggests That High Fruit And Vegetable Intake May Be Associated With A Lower Risk Of Miscarriage

According to a new research review, eating a diet consisting of dairy, eggs, fruit, vegetables, seafood, and grain during preconception and early pregnancy may be linked to reduced miscarriage risk.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham recently analyzed 20 studies that focused on women’s eating habits during the months leading up to and after the conception of a baby.

The goal of this review was to determine whether or not there was any evidence linking diet to a lower or higher likelihood of miscarriage.

“Miscarriage is common, with estimates suggesting one in six pregnancies end in miscarriage, and there are many known causes, from problems with the baby’s chromosomes to infections in the womb,” explained Dr. Yealin Chung, the study’s leader.

Despite these known causes, though, almost 50% of losses during early pregnancy remain unexplained. And according to the study’s authors, this adverse outcome might be linked to the foods we eat.

“There’s a growing body of evidence to show that lifestyle changes– including changes to diet, stopping smoking, and not drinking alcohol– before conceiving and in your pregnancy’s early stages may have an impact,” Dr. Chung said.

The analysis ultimately revealed that there is sufficient evidence suggesting that a diet rich in dairy products, eggs, fruit, vegetables, seafood, and grain can actually reduce the risk of miscarriage.

This group of foods is generally what comprises “healthy” or well-balanced diets. But for pregnancies, eating this diet– which is full of vitamins and minerals– could not be more important.

The team found that compared to low fruit consumption, a high intake is associated with a 61% decrease in miscarriage risk. Additionally, eating a lot of vegetables is associated with a 41% decreased risk of miscarriage.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.