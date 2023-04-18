One Man’s Proposal During A Baseball Game Did Not Go According To Plan And Even Resulted In A Trip To The Emergency Room

Obviously, you want everything to be perfect when it comes time to pop the big question. There’s so much to think about, such as where the proposal will take place, when you’ll get down on one knee, and where to hide the ring before presenting it.

But even after spending hours planning every last little detail, you may come across a few hiccups, and things won’t unfold exactly as you envisioned them to.

One man’s proposal during a baseball game did not go according to plan at all and even resulted in a trip to the emergency room. Here’s what happened.

Ricardo Juarez was at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles when he ran onto the field in an attempt to surprise his girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra, with a grand gesture to ask for her hand in marriage.

However, he was pinned down by security guards and escorted off the field. The footage of his take-down went viral on social media.

In a short clip that Ramona shared on her Instagram, three security guards were surrounding Ricardo as they led him away, and he appeared to have been handcuffed.

Despite all the chaos, it was later revealed that Ramona accepted his proposal, which likely made the whole fiasco worth it.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ramona wrote, “Tad bit extreme, but he’s a LEO what can you expect? And, of course, I said YES!”

Ramona also announced that she had to take him to the emergency room a few days after being tackled by security because he was unable to get out of bed.

