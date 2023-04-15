She Accidentally Let Their Dog Off The Leash, And Now Her Husband Is Insisting She Ruined His Trust For Good So He’s Doubting If He Can Even Be With Her

This 22-year-old girl has a husband who is 24, and yesterday, they decided to take a nice walk on the beach with their dog.

They ended up bringing a short leash, as well as a super long leash, so they could switch between the two and allow their dog to run around a little more on their walk while still being safe.

As she was taking their dog off the long leash and clipping the short leash back onto his collar, she did not notice that the leash’s clip wasn’t entirely attached to his collar.

While this was dawning on her, her dog began walking away without any leash attached to him at all.

Their dog simply walked away; he did not run. He figured they were headed back to where their car was parked, so he walked in that direction.

When she and her husband began shouting at him, he instantly came to a stop and rushed back over to her.

She was then able to correctly attach his leash so that he was on a leash again.

“I realized I messed up, and I should’ve paid better attention, but my husband is being incredibly nasty with me, saying that he doesn’t know if he can ever trust me again with our dog, that he’s wondering if he could ever trust me with our future child,” she explained.

“He texted me that he doesn’t know if he can be in a relationship with me and that I should go ruin somebody else’s life.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.