She Ate All The Toppings Off Of Her Boyfriend’s Pizza, And He Freaked Out On Her

This young woman is currently in a relationship. But she has only been dating her boyfriend for about a month now.

So, when she ordered pizza for dinner last week, it was actually their first time ever eating pizza together.

They wound up ordering one pie of Hawaiian pizza. And after they sat down to eat, she and her boyfriend only ended up finishing about half.

Then, once they were done, she and her boyfriend headed over to the couch to watch some TV. But later on, she realized she was still hungry and decided to eat some more of the pizza.

Rather than eating a normal slice, though, she opted to pick all of the toppings off of the pie to eat them separately.

And when her boyfriend eventually saw that, he reportedly freaked out on her.

“He absolutely flipped out,” she recalled.

Apparently, her boyfriend had been planning to save the pie for lunch tomorrow. So, he was seriously upset and claimed he had never met someone who would “do anything like that.”

Now, at the time, she thought her boyfriend was just joking and tried to laugh the whole situation off.

