She Decided To Teach Her Husband A Lesson About His Annoying Habit Of Leaving His Clothes Hanging On The Door

The first time I encountered the hanging-on-a-door challenge on TikTok, I was left flabbergasted. In the video that popped up on my FYP, I saw a coat hanging from a door.

Then, suddenly, arms and legs began to emerge from underneath the coat, and a woman slid down to the ground.

It was quite an impressive feat! So now, girls all over TikTok are giving it a try in an attempt to prank their families and friends.

TikToker Marta (@martamie) decided to partake in this trend to teach her husband a lesson about his annoying habit of leaving his clothes hanging on the door.

“My husband always leaves his clothes on the door, so I decided to teach him a lesson,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

In the twenty-second clip she shared with TikTok, she draped a jacket over the door, used a second jacket to cover her body, and stepped on a chair to reach the top of the door.

She revealed in the caption that it took her a couple of tries because she had difficulty hanging on for long enough. But in the end, she succeeded!

Marta had managed to conceal her entire body with the outerwear when her husband walked into the room, asking why his jackets were out.

As he reached for one of the jackets, Marta screamed, and he fell to the floor, completely startled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.