She Doesn’t Want To Live With Her College Roommate Anymore After She Began Exhibiting Odd Behavior And Threw Out $1,000 Worth Of Her Stuff

There are so many reasons why people choose not to live with their roommates anymore. Sometimes there’s a big fight, and sometimes it’s just not the right fit.

One woman has decided not to live with her college roommate anymore after she started exhibiting odd behavior and threw away some of her belongings without permission. Then, she found out she has OCD.

She’s 19-years-old, and her roommate is the same age. When she began looking for a roommate, she met her on social media, and they decided to room together because they had shared interests.

But over the last year, her roommate has started doing things that really bugged her and made it hard for her to live with.

“She often throws out my food, such as bananas with a little brown on the peel, without telling me,” she explained.

“She does the same with my takeout containers if she thinks they’ve been in the fridge for too long, usually 24 hours after I get them.”

Her roommate also began throwing away some of her skincare products because she believed they were contaminated. Between the skincare and food, she thinks her roommate has thrown away at least $1,000 of items.

Her roommate also began turning the lights on and off in a strange way. In the middle of the night, before turning the apartment lights off, she’ll flick the switches three to seven times. Before leaving or entering a room, she closes the door multiple times in order to hear the right ‘click’ noise.

“She’s also nervous about leaving things plugged in, so sometimes she’ll unplug my extension cord, and I’ll wake up in the morning with no charge on any of the devices I need for class,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.