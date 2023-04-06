She Encountered A Creepy Guy At The Park After Taking Her Daughter There One Day, And She’s Still Freaked Out About It

Have you ever had a pleasant and fun experience ruined by an unexpected stranger?

There are a lot of people who have stories about running into a stranger that has spoiled their fun, and this mom’s story is no exception.

“I kinda wrote it off as just some random creep at the park, but now that I think about it freaks me out,” she remembered.

A few years ago, she decided to take her five-year-old daughter to their local park on a Saturday.

The park tends to get really crowded and busy with families on Saturday afternoons, so they decided to go in the morning so that her daughter would have more room to play on the playground.

They got there around 8:00 am and ended up having the entire park to themselves. Or, so she thought.

Once they got out of her car, her daughter excitedly ran towards the playground so she could get on her favorite slide.

“I followed behind her but not too close,” she explained.

She watched as her daughter climbed up the playground to get to the top platform where the entrance to the slide was. Once she got up there, her daughter turned towards her and began screaming.

