She Got Into A Fight With Her Wife For Replacing The Original Painting She Bought As An Anniversary Gift With A Painting Done By Her Sister-In-Law

Have you ever gotten someone a nice gift and eventually realized that they don’t use it or stopped using it at some point?

One woman recently got into an argument with her wife after she took down the original painting she purchased as an anniversary gift and replaced it with a painting by her sister.

She and her wife have been married for five years and have two young kids. They’ve been through a lot together and have had to work through some conflicts.

One of the biggest things they argue about is her wife’s family, who are very strict and haven’t always approved of their relationship.

However, her wife continues to highly prioritize her parents and her siblings.

For their recent anniversary, she purchased her wife a painting they could hang up in a special place in their bedroom. It’s a one-of-a-kind, custom painting that’s symbolic of their relationship.

She put a lot of time and effort into finding the painting for her wife.

However, the other night she came home and found that her wife had taken down the painting. She was shocked.

Not only did her wife take down the painting, but she hung up a painting her sister had recently made in its place.

