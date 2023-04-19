She Got Uninvited From Her Friend’s Wedding After Mentioning That Her Wedding Dress Looked Like Bedding

When you’re a close friend of a woman who is about to get married, there are certain topics you don’t want to discuss so as not to stress her out. Sometimes the wedding dress is one of those topics.

Recently, a woman got uninvited from her friend’s wedding after mentioning that her wedding dress looked a lot like her bedding.

She has a friend named Amber, whom she met during high school. Although she and Amber haven’t been super close, Amber asked if she’d be one of her bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding.

She was invited to Amber’s wedding dress shopping trip along with the rest of the bridal party and had a good time. Amber tried on a series of traditional wedding gowns.

“The one she picked was white with silver embroidery in a pattern that I thought looked familiar but couldn’t place it at the time,” she recalled.

About a week later, she posted a cute picture of her young daughter lying in her bed on social media.

“She was laying in a way that made it look like the design was surrounding her perfectly,” she explained.

“It looked like it was on purpose, and I used my nice camera too. It’s a really nice picture.”

One of the bridesmaids, Chloe, commented on the picture, thinking it was cute. But then, she commented, “Wait, is that Amber’s dress?”

